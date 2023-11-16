Microsoft ready to invest more in Copilot in Windows 10

Microsoft is making significant changes to Windows 10 to align with the latest technological advancements, particularly in AI. The company released a statement today which stated that they were impressed with the feedback received for Copilot in Windows (currently in preview). It is expanding its availability to more users. Additionally, Microsoft is reinvesting in Windows 10 to ensure everyone can maximize the value of their Windows PC, including Copilot in Windows.

Microsoft stated:

“We are hearing great feedback on Copilot in Windows (in preview), and we want to extend that value to more people. For this reason, we are revisiting our approach to Windows 10. We will make additional investments to ensure everyone can get the maximum value from their Windows PC, including Copilot in Windows (in preview).”

Microsoft also cleared the doubt regarding the end of support, as there were doubts earlier. They said, “The Windows 10 end-of-support date of October 14, 2025, is unchanged.”

As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft has stated that the Windows 10 version of Copilot will be similar to the Windows 11 version but not identical. The company plans to tailor the feature to the specific needs of Windows 10 users.

In addition to Copilot, Microsoft is introducing other new features to Windows 10. These include a larger News & Interests flyout on the Taskbar and changes to how Windows 10 treats app defaults.

Although the end of support for Windows 10 is still some time away, and considering the large user base of the platform, it seems that the addition of Copilot to Windows 10 is motivated by the feature’s popularity among users of Windows 11.