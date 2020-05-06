Microsoft now selling an official sleeve for Surface Go devices

Along with the new Surface Go 2 device, Microsoft today announced the new Surface Go Sleeve. This official sleeve from Microsoft features a slim, clean design and soft, premium materials. And it can protect your Surface Go against scratches and damage without adding much bulk to your bag. This new sleeve is compatible with both Surface Go and Surface Go 2.

Surface Go Sleeve is available in following colors:

Ice Blue

Poppy Red

Sage

Mate Black

Highlights of Surface Go Sleeve:

Made with premium materials for a touch of style, Surface Go Sleeve features a thin and light build with a soft, knit interior and water- and dirt-resistant exterior. Bonded seams, finishing stitch detail, and rich colors also make it the ideal complement for your Surface Go.

It cleans easily, too—just blot with a damp cloth and mild soap.

A smooth and secure zipper keeps your Surface Go safely tucked away and free from dirt and dust.

Surface Go Sleeve features a slim and streamlined profile that won’t add bulk to your bag.

You can order it here from Microsoft Store for $69.99.