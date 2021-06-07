Microsoft is an enterprise search experience that will be available across Microsoft Teams, Yammer, SharePoint, OneDrive, Office, Windows, and Bing.

Microsoft first announced Microsoft Search at Ignite 2018 and at Build 2019, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Search. Microsoft Search is powered by the Microsoft Graph and AI technology from Bing. And it shows the content that your organization has stored in Microsoft 365 or indexed from services including Salesforce, Google Drive, SAP, ServiceNow, AWS and others through connectors. Whether you’re searching for people, files, org charts, sites, or answers to common questions, you can use Microsoft Search inside your organization to get answers.

Today Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Search will soon support Image Search across corporate data silos.

The feature is rolling out in mid-June and once available individuals in your organization will be able to search across images in addition to content stored in Microsoft 365 or external systems with Microsoft Graph connectors.

The roll-out is expected to be completed by late June 2021.