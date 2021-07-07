Microsoft is rolling out the visual refresh of Office apps for Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices

Last week, along with the release of the first Windows 11 Preview Build, Microsoft announced a major visual update for Office apps on Windows. You can read about the visual refresh of Office apps on Windows here. After a short delay, Microsoft has now started the rollout of the much-anticipated visual refresh. This update will be available to Office Insiders running Beta Channel builds 14301.20004 or later on Windows 11 or Windows 10.
The visual refresh is rolling out in stages and is currently available to Beta Channel users running Version 2108 Build 14301.20004 or later on Windows 11 or Windows 10.
Source: Microsoft
Comments