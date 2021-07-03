Microsoft delays the release of visual refresh of Office apps for Windows

Early this week, along with the release of the first Windows 11 Preview Build, Microsoft announced a major visual update for Office apps on Windows. You can read about the visual refresh of Office apps on Windows here.

In the official blog post about the visual refresh, Microsoft mentioned that this UI update will be available this week to Office Insiders running Beta Channel builds 14228.20000 or later on Windows 11 or Windows 10. However, Microsoft has now updated the blog post with the following information.

We apologize for the delay in making this much anticipated visual refresh available to you. We expect to release a new build, with this update, next week.

Hopefully, Microsoft will release this visual refresh update to Beta Channel Office Insiders next week.

Source: Microsoft