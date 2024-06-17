Microsoft resumes Windows 11 24H2 rollout to Release Preview Channel

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Windows Insider Program received an update last weekend with the resumption of the Windows 11 version 24H2 rollout (build 26100.863) to the Release Preview Channel.

This comes after a brief pause of a week by Microsoft, with no official reason provided. However, we tried to figure out the possible reasons. The update arrived on Saturday, June 15th, with minimal announcement beyond an update to the original Windows Insider blog post from May 22nd.

UPDATE 6/15: We have resumed the rollout of Windows 11, version 24H2, to the Release Preview Channel with Build 26100.863

This means that Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, whose devices meet system requirements, will download and test the upcoming Windows 11 update before its public release later in 2024. To check for the update, navigate to Settings > Windows Update on your enrolled device.

Microsoft also released updates for Windows 10 Insiders. The recently re-established Beta Channel for Windows 10 received build 19045.4593, which includes improvements to the Windows Backup application.

Finally, in a separate announcement, Microsoft has postponed the release of the AI-powered Recall feature originally planned for Windows 11 version 24H2. Previously scheduled for June 18th, Recall will now undergo further testing with a specific group of Windows Insiders using compatible Copilot+ hardware.

Not just this, Microsoft is also testing several functionalities within Recall, like Screenray, Topics and Search the web.