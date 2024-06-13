Windows 11 Canary build gets "Search the web" in Recall

Microsoft released Windows 11 build 26236 for Insiders in the Canary channel. While the official changelog focuses on other changes, users discovered hidden features related to the Recall and privacy settings.

X user discovered a new option within the Recall tool that allows searching the web for text captured in a snapshot. This functionality lets users directly access additional information about captured content using their default browser.

Windows Recall is getting a new "search the web" action for text detected by screenray in snapshots. (disabled by default, build 26236.) pic.twitter.com/NsGM2CGHCv — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) June 12, 2024

A new page within the “Privacy & Security” settings allows users to manage access to generative AI features in Windows 11. This page reportedly provides options to control access and review recent generative AI activity for the past seven days.

These features are currently not officially documented and require a third-party application, ViveTool, for activation. Using such tools may carry inherent risks, and users should proceed with caution.