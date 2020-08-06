Report: Microsoft is exploring to take over TikTok’s entire global business

“Microsoft had been attracted to the idea of buying all of TikTok’s global business by the difficulty of separating back-office functions such as HR and to ensure that TikTok users in one country could still use the app if they travelled to another,” a person close to ByteDance’s Asia-Pacific operations told FT.
Other new info from FT’s report:
- Discussions involve number of stakeholders, including governments and minority shareholders in ByteDance.
- Microsoft has discussed about an agreement whereby it would have one year to separate TikTok from its Chinese parent and address US government’s security concerns.
- People feel one year timeframe would be difficult to meet, it would take several years to separate the app from Chinese software.
- ByteDance is also discussing with Microsoft for TikTok India sale separately. If no deal is reached, ByteDance may sell the India unit to foreign investors or Indian buyers.
Recently, US President Donald Trump said that TikTok will be banned in the US if not sold to Microsoft or another acceptable company by September 15. He also mentioned that the U.S. Treasury Department would need to receive a lot of money in return for the deal. We are not sure what he exactly meant by this statement.
Source: FT
Comments