Microsoft has revealed that they will not be replacing the Xbox One Mixer tab with Facebook Gaming.

With Microsoft swiftly shuttering their livestreaming service Mixer, many were wondering what would become of the Xbox One Mixer tab that is tightly integrated into the console’s operating system.

In response to a fan on Reddit, Xbox’s Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hyrb said, “If you are asking if the current Mixer integration in the dashboard is just going to become Facebook Gaming. The answer is no.”

Before Microsoft’s purchase of Mixer – at that point known as Beam – Microsoft didn’t have native Xbox One Mixer integration at all. Instead, Xbox One players would be able to utilize full integration with Twitch, the major livestreaming platform that most streamers use.

However, Microsoft’s adventure with Mixer has undoubtedly been a large money hole for the company, mostly due to the company forking out tens of millions to pick up major streamers. Then they spent tens of millions to let them go.