Mixer streamers Ninja and Shroud reportedly paid “tens of millions” due to closure

Mixer livestreamers Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek have reportedly been paid tens of millions of dollars due to Microsoft’s untimely closure of the video game livestreaming platform Mixer.

Esports consultant Rod Breslau has claimed that sources told him that both Ninja and Shroud were offered tens of millions of dollars in payouts to prematurely cut them off from their exclusivity deal to Microsoft’s platform.

In layman’s terms, Microsoft forked out to let the streamers become free agents again. For this move, Ninja reportedly pocketed $30 milion whilst Shroud made $10 million from the payout.

With the streaming service’s closure, Microsoft has worked with Facebook to allow streamers to easily migrate their channels over to the social media platform’s new streaming setup. However, two streamers won’t be making the jump over: Ninja and Shroud.

Breslau says that, “Facebook offered an insane offer at almost double for the original Mixer contracts of Ninja and Shroud but Loaded/Ninja/Shroud said no and forced Mixer to buy them out.”

Ninja’s original exclusivity deal for moving to Microsoft’s streaming platform has yet to be officially revealed, but was reported to be well over the $30 million mark; industry professionals estimated the buyout at $50 million.