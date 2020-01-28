Last August, popular Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins jumped ship from Twitch to Mixer. He then managed to rack up 1,000,000 active subscribers after just five days on Microsoft’s streaming platform.

According to a report from CNN Business, Justin Warden, CEO of Ader, says that Mixer has paid Ninja “between $20 and $30 million” for the multi-year contract. In comparison, Ninja told CNN Business that he made “close to $10 million” while streaming on Twitch in 2018.

Warden also estimated that streamers who have 10,000 concurrent views on Twitch or more can get offers “topping $10 million.” Smaller streamers can also get “up to $1 million” so, if you don’t quite have the right reach just yet, there’s still hope!

The short version is that if you’re looking for a career in streaming videogames, it can get quite lucrative if you’ve got the numbers and the reach. Next time someone says you can’t make a living playing games, just throw Ninja’s Mixer stats at them.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

In related Ninja news, the streamer was recently immortalised in Fortnite. Ninja had his own Fortnite skin implemented into the game as part of the Icon Series. The Icon Series is dedicated to showing off “the artistic vision, personality, and attitude” of top Fortnite creators.