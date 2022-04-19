As the end of Office 2013 nears, Microsoft made another move to remind its users to find other alternatives. On April 11, 2023, the support for Office 2013 will be final, which means Microsoft will no longer provide services to license owners, from technical support and bug fixes to security patches. This can mean exposure to security risks that can put individuals and businesses in danger.

“After five years of Mainstream Support, and five years of Extended Support, Office 2013 will reach the End of Extended Support on April 11, 2023. Per the Fixed Lifecycle Policy, after this date security updates for Office 2013 will no longer be available,” said Microsoft. “After Office 2013 reaches the end of support, Microsoft won’t provide any new security updates, and the continued use of Office 2013 after April 2023 may increase your organization’s exposure to security risks or impact your ability to meet compliance obligations.”

In relation to this, Microsoft urged Office 2013 users to upgrade to either Microsoft 365 or LTSC 2021. “Please start upgrading to Microsoft 365 Apps, which is designed to receive regular updates, and will help you stay current by getting security updates and our latest features,” said Microsoft. “Alternatively, if your organization requires a static, unchanging product, consider moving to Office LTSC 2021.”

The end-of-service date is not new to the public since it has been known to the public for quite a long time now. This, nonetheless, isn’t the only Microsoft product that will be saying goodbye in the coming months. There’s Internet Explorer that even got two more enhancements to Microsoft Edge for IE Mode despite its impending retirement on June 15, 2022. The Windows 10 version 20H2 will also end in May 2022, though Windows 10 21H2 is already on rollout.