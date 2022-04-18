Windows 10 21H2 is now rolling out to more people

While Windows 11 is gaining more market share with each passing day, many people are still running Windows 10 and are facing difficulty updating to Windows 11. Those people can now install the latest version of Windows 10, 21H2, as it’s now ready for a broader deployment.

Microsoft has updated the Microsoft documentation page with the information that Windows 10 21H2 is now ready for broader deployment. Also known as Windows 10 November 2021 update, the latest version of Windows 10 gives you advanced protection from the latest security threats and a few noteworthy new features.

Microsoft first released the Windows 10 November 2021 update as an optional update back in November last year. The update was available for only select users, with Microsoft promising that it’d be available to more users in the coming months. What Microsoft promised in November is finally happening now — more users are getting Windows 10 21H2.

Windows 10 21H2 comes with a number of new features. The update includes a new Microsoft Store, Universal Print for Enterprise, the same update cadence as Windows 11, and support for the WPA3 Hash to Element protocol for WiFi. The update also includes security updates for the following products: Windows AI platform, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Cryptography, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Kernel, Windows Media, Windows Office Media, Windows Office Media, and Windows Virtualization.

Other noteworthy changes include GPU compute support in Windows subsystem for Linux(WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux, cloud trust, and more. Also, Microsoft removed the Timeline syncing feature in the Windows 10 21H2 update.

Windows 10 21H2 was supposed to get all the features that were there in Windows 11 during its launch until Microsoft decided to change its plan to announce Windows 11. Anyhow, Microsoft will continue to release feature updates for Windows 10 once a year until October 14th, 2025.

Are you still running Windows 10? If yes, did you get the Windows 10 21H2 update on your PC? Let us know in the comments section.