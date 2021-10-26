Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 now available for OEMs

Microsoft today announced that Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 has gone RTM and it is now available for OEMs. This new release comes with new features and capabilities, learn more about it below.

Microsoft Edge Browser Support

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 21H2, comes with in-box Microsoft Edge Browser support.

Customizable Windows Update UX

With this latest release, we are enabling you to manage your Windows update experience with genericized update message strings and screen accent colors.

Soft Real-Time

Windows 10 soft real-time is a new feature with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 21H2 that allows device makers to introduce soft real-time capabilities on their devices.

Check out the following documentation to learn more:

Unified Write Filter (UWF) Updates

With Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 21H2, there have been many improvements to the Unified Write Filter.

Allowing UWF Swapfile (DISK Overlay) to be created and used on any volume Read Only Media Mode Full Volume Commit in Read-Only Media mode

To learn more about how to implement these new features, review Enhanced Unified Write Filter Features

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)

Starting with Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) will be available in-box for both LTSC and SAC.

GPU Compute Support

With Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 21H2 there is additional GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute intensive workflows.

Adding WPA3 H2E standards support

In this new release, there will be WPA3 H2E standards support for enhanced Wi-Fi security. To learn more, view Faster and more secure Wi-Fi in Windows