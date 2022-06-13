Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.160 for Beta Channel Insiders

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insiders Preview Build 22621.160 for Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel. The latest update comes with some noteworthy changes, though they were rolled out to Dev Channel Insiders a few days ago.

But for Beta Channel Insiders, Build 22621.160 has introduced tabs in the title bar of the File Explorer to help users work across multiple locations at the same time. Additionally, the latest Beta Build also comes with a refreshed layout of the left navigation pane, making it easy to navigate to folders that matter to you. The changes include the following:

OneDrive cloud profiles respect the user’s name associated with the account.

Known Windows folders that are available by default in the navigation pane are no longer displayed under This PC to keep that view focused on your PC’s drives.

When you navigate to folders syncing to OneDrive, such as Documents, Pictures, etc., the address bar displays the correct path to help bring clarity when your folders are on the cloud.

Microsoft is also encouraging Windows 11 Insiders to provide feedback on these new features to make the experience better.

It’s worth pointing out that Build 22621.160 may include some issues. For example, Microsoft has mentioned in the official blog post that the latest Insiders Build has an issue where the up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. Nonetheless, it has promised to fix the issue in a future update.

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates.