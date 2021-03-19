We reported yesterday that Microsoft’s 15/3/2021 patch for the APC_INDEX_MISMATCH BSOD was itself causing printer issues, particularly when printing images.

Today Microsoft released a patch for that patch, KB5001649, which addresses issues with printing caused by KB5001567.

Microsoft writes:

Out-of-band update to address unexpected results when printing from some apps or to some printers

Microsoft identified an issue that affects Windows 10 devices which applied the March 2021 security update released March 9, 2021 and the out-of-band updates released March 15, 2021, and a resolution has been expedited. Affected devices might receive unexpected results when printing from some apps or to some printers. Issues might include missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages/labels. An out-of-band optional update is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog and on Windows Update.

Microsoft recommends users only install this update if they are affected by this issue.

The update and more information for your version of the OS can be found at the links below:

Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows Server, version 20H2 (KB5001649)

Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server, version 2004 (KB5001649)

Windows 10, version 1909 and Windows Server, version 1909 (KB5001648)

Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019 (KB5001638)

Windows 10, version 1803 (KB5001634)

Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016 (KB5001633)

Windows 10, version 1507 (KB5001631)

Microsoft will be releasing updates for the remaining affected versions of Windows in the coming days.