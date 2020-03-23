Microsoft reveals the redesign process of the new Office icon (video)

Back in 2018, Microsoft started the redesign process of icons of several popular apps including the Office suite. “We wanted a visual language that emotionally resonates across generations, works across platforms and devices, and echoes the kinetic nature of productivity today,” said Jon Friedman, Head of Microsoft Office design, during the announcement. Last year, Microsoft rolled out the redesigned icons to general consumers. The Office suite also got a redesigned icon that looks modern yet familiar to a billion users around the world.

Microsoft today revealed the redesign process of the Office icon. Microsoft took the existing Office icon and added depth, a richer color palette and softer, friendlier silhouette to align its aesthetics with other Office app icons.

Before deciding on the shape, Microsoft explored several different shapes for the Office icon, check them out in the video below.

Below are just a few among the many shapes we explored over many weeks of iteration. These largely revolved around the metaphor of an opening, a vessel or a container for creation tools.

Source: Microsoft