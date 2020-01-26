Microsoft’s Office app for Windows 10 has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 18.2001.1241.0., the update brings the new Office icon, and renewed splash screen. Beyond that, the update brings no bug fixes and performance improvements. You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

New Icon

New splash screen – The splash screen has been renewed and now looks exactly similar to the other Office applications.

The Office app helps you find all your Office apps and files in one place so you can jump quickly into your work. You can download and install the Office app on your Windows 10 PC, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via WBI