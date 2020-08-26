Microsoft is one of the founding members of the newly formed Quantum Science Center

As part of the National Quantum Initiative, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the creation of several multidisciplinary Quantum Information Science Research Centers in the US. Microsoft today announced that it is one of the five core founding members of one of the newly formed centers, the Quantum Science Center.

In addition, Microsoft also has partnership with Q-NEXT center, led by Argonne National Laboratory and joined by Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. And also, Microsoft is part of the External Advisory Board of the Quantum Science Accelerator Center, led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and joined by Sandia National Laboratory.

“At the other end of the quantum computing stack, the Centers can bolster our efforts to benchmark quantum algorithms and protocols for qubit validation and verification,” said Chetan Nayak, GM Quantum Hardware.

At Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced Azure Quantum, a full-stack, open cloud ecosystem that will bring the benefits of quantum computing to organizations. Azure Quantum is a set of quantum services that includes pre-built Quantum solutions, Quantum software and quantum hardware. Microsoft has partnered with 1QBit, Honeywell, IonQ, and QCI to offer a wide variety of quantum solutions, software, and hardware across the industry.

Source: Microsoft