Microsoft’s Azure Quantum is now in preview with select customers and partners

At Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced Azure Quantum, a full-stack, open cloud ecosystem that will bring the benefits of quantum computing to organizations. Azure Quantum is a set of quantum services that includes pre-built Quantum solutions, Quantum software and quantum hardware. Microsoft has partnered with 1QBit, Honeywell, IonQ, and QCI to offer a wide variety of quantum solutions, software, and hardware across the industry.

At Build 2020, Microsoft today announced that Azure Quantum is now in preview with select customers and partners. Toyota Tsusho and OTI Lumionics are already seeing the benefits of using Azure Quantum.

As a developer, you’ll be able to take advantage of nearly two decades of quantum research infused into every layer of the Azure Quantum stack.

You can learn more from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft