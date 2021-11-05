Last night Microsoft released Windows 11 KB5008295 to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels.

The update fixes an issue caused last week by releasing a new build of the Snipping tool and other apps with a certificate that has expired.

Today Microsoft pushed out the update to all Windows 11 users, saying:

November 5, 2021—KB5008295 Out-of-band Updates a known issue that might prevent some of you from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps, such as the Snipping Tool, the Emoji Panel, or the Touch Keyboard.

The full changelog reads:

Microsoft fixed a known issue that might prevent some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired October 31, 2021. This issue might affect the following applications: Snipping Tool Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) Getting started and Tips

Microsoft fixed a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected (S-mode only).

The update has no known issues.

The update will be automatically pushed out and installed, but if you want it sooner you can simply Check for Updates in Settings.

After installing KB5008295, the build number will not be revised or show as updated in “winver” or other areas in the OS. To confirm this update is installed, please check Settings > Windows Update > Update history.