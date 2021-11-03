We reported yesterday that Windows 11 users were complaining in their droves that the Snipping tool, used to take screenshots, was crashing and non-functional on Windows 11.

The app is crashing with the following error.

This app can’t open

A problem in Windows is preventing Snipping Tool from opening. Refreshing your PC might help fix it.

Microsoft has now admitted to the issue and also offered an explanation.

They write:

Starting on November 1, 2021, some users might be unable to open or use certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This is caused by an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021.
The following applications might be affected:

  • Snipping Tool
  • Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (S mode only)
  • Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel
  • Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI)
  • Getting started and Tips

Microsoft notes that you can still make a screen shot the old way, by pressing the Print Screen button and pasting the screenshot into a document or Paint.

To mitigate the following issues, users can install KB5006746 released October 21, 2021. Microsoft is working on a resolution for Snipping tool and the S mode only issues and will provide an update when more information is available.

via BleepingComputer.

