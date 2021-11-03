We reported yesterday that Windows 11 users were complaining in their droves that the Snipping tool, used to take screenshots, was crashing and non-functional on Windows 11.

The app is crashing with the following error.

This app can’t open A problem in Windows is preventing Snipping Tool from opening. Refreshing your PC might help fix it.

Microsoft has now admitted to the issue and also offered an explanation.

They write:

Starting on November 1, 2021, some users might be unable to open or use certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This is caused by an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021.

The following applications might be affected: Snipping Tool

Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (S mode only)

app (S mode only) Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel

Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI)

Getting started and Tips

Microsoft notes that you can still make a screen shot the old way, by pressing the Print Screen button and pasting the screenshot into a document or Paint.

To mitigate the following issues, users can install KB5006746 released October 21, 2021. Microsoft is working on a resolution for Snipping tool and the S mode only issues and will provide an update when more information is available.

