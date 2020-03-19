Back in December, Microsoft Edge Addon Store went live for the public with around 160 extensions. Since then, the number has grown and earlier this month, it passed 1,000 extensions. Yesterday, Microsoft added a new feature that allowed users to rate and review extensions on the store.

Now, Microsoft has added another important extension to the Addon store. The Microsoft Power Automate extension is available to Edge users and can be downloaded from the store. The store description states the following:

The Microsoft Edge extension enables UI flows by connecting native system components to Microsoft Power Automate. Increase efficiency and accuracy across your entire org by reducing repetitive manual tasks with UI flows—a robotic process automation (RPA) feature in Power Automate. Automate step-by-step manual processes across on-premises apps and services you use every day. Record actions such as mouse clicks, keyboard use, and data entry on Windows desktop apps or in a web browser. Replay these actions and turn them into intelligent workflows with an intuitive, guided experience.

The extension is currently in preview so you can expect the occasional glitch. Nevertheless, if you’re someone who uses Microsoft Power Automate then you can download it from the Microsoft Addons Store.