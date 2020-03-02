Microsoft Edge Addons Store now has more than 1,000 extensions,1,200 to be exact, up from 162 a few months back.

While the number of extensions in Edge is still quite low as compared to the number of extensions on Chrome web store and Mozilla Addons Store, support for Chrome extensions in the new Edge means that the lower number of extensions doesn’t mean much as you can install pretty much every Chrome extension on Edge.

Currently, on visiting Chrome Web Store from Microsoft Edge, you’ll be displayed a warning saying that “Google recommends switching to Chrome to use extensions securely”. While many experts hold the view that Chrome extensions on Edge are as secure as they are on Chrome, Edge Addons Store with the number of extensions equal or more than that of the Chrome Web Store is something Microsoft will prefer over wanting users to install extensions from Chrome Web Store.

When Chromium Edge was first released, Microsoft only allowed a very few developers to create extensions for its new Chromium-based browser. Later in December, Microsoft announced that it’d allow every developer to create extensions and the number of extensions in Edge has since then been increasing.

The Chromium-based Edge currently supports plenty of important extensions including UBlock Origin, Adblock Plus, Grammarly, Enhancer for YouTube, Reddit Enhancement Suite, Honey, Evernote Web Clipper, Grammarly, and many more. You can visit Microsoft Edge Addons Store and find out a number of useful extensions.

via Techdows