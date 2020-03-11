Microsoft might be planning to resurrect Windows Sets

Microsoft introduced Windows Sets as a new feature a couple of years back but the feature was pulled because it was too buggy and the company needed time to fix and polish it before releasing it. Well, it looks like Microsoft might have finalized the feature and sorted out the bugs.

Tero Alhonen went digging and found references of Sets in Windows 10 v19577 SDK. Previously, Microsoft talked about bringing Sets in the future once the feature was ready but the company never shared a timeline.

"Sets" are back in Windows SDK 19577 https://t.co/hcajON8kLa — Tero Alhonen (@teroalhonen) March 10, 2020

We have seen references to Windows Sets in the past but it never actually showed up in a Windows Insider build. Microsoft has already finalized the feature list for Windows 10 version 2004 so we are sure that the feature is at least 6 months to a year away. Windows Sets was definitely one of the most ambitious experiment and while buggy, it received a positive response from the community.