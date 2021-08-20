Microsoft invests in OYO, the world’s fastest growing hotel chain

OYO Hotels & Homes is the world’s leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces. OYO’s portfolio includes fully operated real estate comprising more than 43,000 hotels with over 1 million rooms. OYO operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries. Last month, we reported that Microsoft is planning to make a strategic investment in OYO at $9 billion valuation. We can now confirm that Microsoft has invested $5 million in Oyo at $9.6 billion valuation.

OYO will be using this fund to improve its technology platform and grab more market share from traditional hotel groups.