Microsoft to invest in OYO, the world’s fastest growing hotel chain

OYO Hotels & Homes is the world’s leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces. OYO’s portfolio includes fully operated real estate comprising more than 43,000 hotels with over 1 million rooms. OYO operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries.

The Economic Times today reported that Microsoft is planning to make a strategic investment in OYO at $9 billion valuation. According to ET’s sources, Microsoft will initially buy a small stake at OYO, but it has the option to raise ownership later.

OYO will be using this fund to improve its technology platform and grab more market share from traditional hotel groups.

Source: EconomicTimes