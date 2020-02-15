Last month we reported Microsoft is working on a new feature that will let Outlook users report phishing attacks to Microsoft. Now, Microsoft is rolling out the feature to every Microsoft Outlook user on Android.

The feature enables Microsoft to quickly crack down on phishing attacks, as a result of which Outlook will be a lot safer than what it used to be. Beyond that, the Outlook app update takes the app to version Version 4.1.27.

See something fishy? Report spam and phishing messages to keep your inbox safe. Find the new Report Junk option right where you find other actions like Archive and Delete. Available on Office 365 and Outlook.com accounts.

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most successful Microsoft apps that are available on Android. The app recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store. This is an impressive number considering the fact that the Gmail app comes pre-installed in pretty much every Android smartphone.

You can download and install Microsoft Outlook on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.