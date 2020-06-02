Microsoft’s Outlook app for iOS has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 4.40.0, the update brings an important new feature that will allow you to see the top three activities on the search home page as well as mark them “done” in Outlook. You can see the official changelog below.

Stay on top of your tasks! See your top 3 tasks on the Search home page and mark them “done” right in Outlook. Tap on a task to do more in Microsoft To Do.

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most successful Microsoft apps that are available both on Android and iOS. The app recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store. This is an impressive number considering the fact that the Gmail app comes pre-installed in pretty much every Android smartphone.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app for your iPhone or iPad from the below link, or you can head over to Apple’s App Store and search for the app.