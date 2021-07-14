Emojis have changed the way we communicate digitally and, therefore, they’re no longer exclusive to instant chat messengers like WhatsApp. Currently, you can send express your feeling by sending an emoji in Outlook, and the good news is that emojis in Microsoft’s email client will be a lot more accessible in the coming months.

Microsoft is currently developing a new feature for the Outlook iOS client with the purpose of making it easier for users to express their emotions through emojis. The new feature will let users react to emails without sending incremental emails, similar to how you react to messages in Skype. Users will be able to use thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or crying face in reaction to emails in Outlook.

Microsoft is tight-lipped about whether this feature will available for the Outlook Android client, though we expect it to become available for users on other platforms, including Windows, Android, at some point in time. But for the iOS client, the feature will be available for the general public in the month of August.

In other news, working towards expanding supported languages, with support for Arabic, Hebrew, Hungarian, Korean, and Russian being added between mid-July and early August 2021.

Meanwhile, you can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your iOS device from the below link you haven’t already.