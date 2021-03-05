Microsoft Outlook has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2107.1, the update adds the ability to let you make the app look exactly the way you want when you swap the order of your accounts in Settings. Unfortunately, the update includes no other new features, bug fixes and improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Your Outlook app can look exactly the way you want when you swap the order of your accounts in Settings.

Microsoft recently added built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and the ability to play emails to Outlook for Android. The app has a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store.

