Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update. Taking the app to version 4.2038.2, the update adds support for two-way calendar synchronization for Microsoft 365, Office 365, Outlook.com accounts. In simple words, you’ll now be able to view and edit events that were created in other calendar apps in Outlook mobile app. The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the changelog below.

Changelog

Calendar event sync – Do you want to sync events between Outlook and other calendars on your Android device? Outlook for Android now supports two-way calendar synchronization for Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Outlook.com accounts. Events created in other calendar apps (Samsung Calendar, Google Calendar, and so on) can now be viewed and edited from Outlook Mobile and vice versa.

Microsoft recently added built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and the ability to play emails to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed something to be proud of. The 4.4/5 rating suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.

via WBI