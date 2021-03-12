Microsoft Outlook has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2108.3, the update adds a brand new FAQ experience in the app to give users easier and faster access to top answers about Outlook. Unfortunately, the update includes no other new features, bug fixes and improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

We have a brand new Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) experience in the app to give you easier, faster access to top answers about Outlook.

Microsoft recently added built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and the ability to play emails to Outlook for Android. The app has a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.