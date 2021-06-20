Yesterday we reported that Microsoft confirmed the Windows 11 name in a legal document from Microsoft Japan.

Now another document has popped confirming the name of the new operating system.

The now redacted document, from Microsoft’s modern documentation service on GitHub, includes a taxonomy of Microsoft products, including for Windows 11.

While we now know Microsoft is definitely announcing Windows 11 on the 24th, sources have suggested that Microsoft may still have some surprises which have not been revealed by the leaked software so far, so continue to keep an eye on the site for the latest Windows 11 developments.

via WindowsLatest