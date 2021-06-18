There has been some debate on Twitter over whether the leaked operating system was definitely called Windows 11, particularly due to the Windows 10 name popping up multiple times in the operating system, such as when you run Windows Terminal, and that the Windows 11 name itself only appearing occasionally.

There has been some accusation that the name was inserted into the leaked ISO, possible as a prank, but now Microsoft has themselves confirmed the name as part of a DMCA takedown notice.

The document, from Microsoft Japan to Google, requests that Indian site Beebom be delisted to stop distribution of the leaked ISO, and clearly says “It is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11.”

While we now know Microsoft is definitely announcing Windows 11 on the 24th, sources have suggested that Microsoft may still have some surprises which have not been revealed by the leaked software so far, so continue to keep an eye on the site for the latest Windows 11 developments.

via XDA-Dev