Microsoft Office 2021 will be released on October 5, 2021

Early this year, Microsoft announced Office 2021, the next perpetual release of Office suite. Microsoft Office 2021 will be released for commercial customers, consumers, and small businesses. In April, Microsoft announced the commercial preview release of Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for Windows and Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac.

Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of this next perpetual version of Office for commercial and government customers. Microsoft also revealed that the consumer perpetual offering, Office 2021, will be generally available on October 5, 2021.

Source: Microsoft