Microsoft releases the preview of Office 2021 for Windows and Office 2021 for Mac

Microsoft today announced the commercial preview release of Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for Windows and Office 2021 for Mac. You can download it here. Office 2021 will be supported for five years with the traditional “one-time purchase” model.

Office LTSC will include features from past Office releases as well as some of new features already available in Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise. New features that will be part of Office 2021 include accessibility improvements, capabilities like Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel, dark mode support across multiple apps, and performance improvements across Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

The following products are available as part of this preview program:

Office LTSC Professional Plus 2021 Preview

Project Professional 2021 Preview

Visio Professional 2021 Preview

Office LTSC Professional Plus 2021 Preview includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, Skype for Business, Teams, and Word.

