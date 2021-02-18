Microsoft announces Office 2021, the next perpetual release of Office suite

Microsoft today announced Office 2021, the next perpetual release of Office suite. Office 2021 will be released for commercial customers, consumers, and small businesses. Microsoft also confirmed that Office 2021 will have both Windows and Mac versions. Office 2021 will be supported for five years with the traditional “one-time purchase” model.

As you can expect, Office 2021 will include some of the new features that are available in Office apps as part of the Microsoft 265 subscription. New features that will be part of Office 2021 include accessibility improvements, capabilities like Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel, dark mode support across multiple apps, and performance improvements across Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 said:

To fuel the work of the future, we need the power of the cloud. The cloud is where we invest, where we innovate, where we discover the solutions that help our customers empower everyone in their organization—even as we all adjust to a new world of work. But we also acknowledge that some of our customers need to enable a limited set of locked-in-time scenarios, and these updates reflect our commitment to helping them meet this need.

Microsoft will release the commercial preview of Microsoft Office LTSC in April.

Source: Microsoft