Microsoft releases new Surface Pro 8 ad targeting artists and entrepreneurs

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 went on sale in October last year. In addition to a new design and improved processor, Surface Pro 8 comes with support for Surface Slim Pen 2 for a natural pen on paper feeling. Also, you can now store and charge your Surface pen in the Signature Keyboard. Yesterday, Microsoft released a new Surface Pro 8 ad targeting artists and entrepreneurs. Check out the ad below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 gives artists/entrepreneurs like Diasuke Okamoto the freedom and power to create their art and run their business wherever and whenever inspiration strikes. With a detachable keyboard and adjustable kickstand, Surface Pro 8 lets you work the way you want, where you want.

