Microsoft may release Windows 11 Moment 3 to Beta Channel Insiders soon

Microsoft appears to be taking a step further in completing the development of Windows 11 Moment 3. According to rumors from a reliable leaker, the software giant will release Moment 3 to the Beta Channel Insiders “soon.” This aligns with our previous reporting that suggested May 2023 to be the likely month when Moment 3 will roll out to Windows 11 users.

Besides revealing it will be available for the Beta Channel subscribers, leaker @PhantomOfEarth took to Twitter to share an update on features Microsoft will lock for the Moment 3 update. The ability to control RGB accessories on Windows 11 without using third-party apps, and support for more languages for Live Captions are capabilities the leaker says could be coming with the update.

Windows 11 Moment updates are feature drops that are released throughout the year, bringing new features or changes to the operating system. Instead of releasing two major updates a year, as was the case in the Windows 10 days, Microsoft switched to the feature-drop-style update rollout system for Windows 11. The first Moment update was released in October last year, and now the company is preparing to launch Moment 2 either this month or in March.

Some features that could be coming in Moment 3 include the new built in ambient device lighting (RGB) settings and live captions in more languages — PhantomOcean3?? (@PhantomOfEarth) February 20, 2023

Microsoft seems to be taking a long time to bring Moment 2, but it appears that the waiting time between Moment 2 and Moment 3 will not be that long. A small time gap between the release of two Moment updates begs the question of whether Moment 3 will offer fewer functionalities than its previous release. We do not know the answer yet, but it is possible that Moment 3 will focus more on quality than quantity.

However, Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 will could be an exciting update, as it is said to bring a new Taskbar design for tablets, File Explorer live search, website recommendation in the Start menu, energy recommendations, System tray drag-and-drop support, and so much more.