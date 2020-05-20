Microsoft releases May 2020 major software update for HoloLens 2

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the expanded availability of HoloLens 2. Microsoft HoloLens 2 will be available in fall 2020 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere) to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Microsoft also announced that HoloLens 2 will be available from Microsoft retail stores later this year.

Along with the new about availability, Microsoft yesterday announced May 2020 major software update, Windows Holographic, version 2004 for HoloLens 2. This new update comes with several new features like support for 5G LTE dongle, support for Windows Autopilot, app dark mode and more. Find the full change log below.

Feature Description Windows Autopilot Pre-configure and seamlessly set up new devices for production, with Windows AutoPilot FIDO 2 support Support for FIDO2 Security Keys to enable fast and secure authentication for shared devices Improved provisioning Seamlessly apply a provisioning package from a USB drive to your HoloLens Application install status Check install status for apps have been pushed to HoloLens 2 via MDM, in the Settings app Configuration Service Providers (CSPs) Added new Configuration Service Providers (CSPs) enhancing admin control capabilities. USB 5G/LTE support Expanded USB Ethernet capability enables support for 5G/LTE dongles Dark App Mode Dark App Mode for apps that support both dark and light modes, improving the viewing experience Voice Commands Support for additional system voice commands to control HoloLens, hands-free Hand Tracking improvements Hand Tracking improvements make buttons and 2D slate interactions more accurate Quality improvements and fixes Various system performance and reliability improvements across the platform

Source: Microsoft