Microsoft releases May 2020 major software update for HoloLens 2

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the expanded availability of HoloLens 2. Microsoft HoloLens 2 will be available in fall 2020 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere) to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Microsoft also announced that HoloLens 2 will be available from Microsoft retail stores later this year.

Along with the new about availability, Microsoft yesterday announced May 2020 major software update, Windows Holographic, version 2004 for HoloLens 2. This new update comes with several new features like support for 5G LTE dongle, support for Windows Autopilot, app dark mode and more. Find the full change log below.

FeatureDescription
Windows AutopilotPre-configure and seamlessly set up new devices for production, with Windows AutoPilot
FIDO 2 supportSupport for FIDO2 Security Keys to enable fast and secure authentication for shared devices
Improved provisioningSeamlessly apply a provisioning package from a USB drive to your HoloLens
Application install statusCheck install status for apps have been pushed to HoloLens 2 via MDM, in the Settings app
Configuration Service Providers (CSPs)Added new Configuration Service Providers (CSPs) enhancing admin control capabilities.
USB 5G/LTE supportExpanded USB Ethernet capability enables support for 5G/LTE dongles
Dark App ModeDark App Mode for apps that support both dark and light modes, improving the viewing experience
Voice CommandsSupport for additional system voice commands to control HoloLens, hands-free
Hand Tracking improvementsHand Tracking improvements make buttons and 2D slate interactions more accurate
Quality improvements and fixesVarious system performance and reliability improvements across the platform

