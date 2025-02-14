Microsoft makes Windows 11's Narrator app a lot more useful with these new killer functions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A new beta build for Windows 11, which Microsoft has just shipped recently, reveals a lot of interesting changes to the Narrator app that could make it a lot more useful.

The KB5052094 update, or Windows 11 Build 22631.4969 for the 23H2 version in the Release Preview channel, brings a lot of new functions for Windows 11’s Narrator app.

The latest update introduces features like “Skip past links” to quickly navigate past hyperlinks, and “Jump to lists” for fast access to lists on web pages or in documents.

Other than that, the app now includes shortcuts like using commas and periods to jump between items to make it easier to browse long emails, news articles, or wiki pages. You can enable these updates through Narrator’s scan mode.

This is a part of Microsoft’s effort to make Windows 11’s Narrator app a lot more useful. Last year, the Redmond company introduced new shortcuts, such as “Narrator key + Control + X” to copy the last spoken phrase and enable auto-reading of emails in the new Outlook app.

Still from the KB5052094-related update, Microsoft also adds a new card on the Settings page that lets you recommend your folks for Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass a lot easier.

It also makes sharing files via the taskbar’s jump lists on Windows 11 possible, besides fixes here and there for File Explorer, the Start menu, and the mouse settings.