Windows 11's Narrator app is just getting better

The KB5044377 update is now live for the Beta channel.

Windows 11’s KB5044377 (Build 22635.4435) update is now live for insiders in the Beta channel. And with that, Microsoft is improving the Narrator app experience—it now lets you know shortcuts that you can try on the app.

The Narrator app on Windows 11 will soon greet you with a “New shortcuts are available” dialog that tells you five handy shortcuts that you can try while using the app. The change—albeit undocumented—has been spotted by the Windows Insider community within the KB5044377 update.

Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of eagle-eyed insider @phantomofearth on X.

Narrator improvement in Beta 22635.4435: "New shortcuts are available" dialog is now shown when you launch Narrator, mentions 5 shortcuts. Not mentioned in the blog post. pic.twitter.com/jK1oi8p15s — phantomofearth ? (@phantomofearth) October 26, 2024

Windows 11’s Narrator app has been going through some changes recently.

Just last week, Microsoft added a “Narrator key + Control + X” shortcut to copy the last spoken phrase to the clipboard and enabled auto-reading of emails in the new Outlook app. We also had natural on-device voices and multi-display support earlier this year.

Speaking of the KB5044377 update, Microsoft also addressed various system stability issues, including fixes for Bluetooth memory leaks, Windows Hello PIN reset problems, and a taskbar bug preventing app window closure for some users.

Microsoft also re-introduced the ability to configure the Copilot key, which was previously halted, and limited it to apps that have opted into this feature. The feature has recently arrived on both 23H2 and 24H2 versions of Windows 11.