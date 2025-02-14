Microsoft wants you to recommend your folks for Xbox Game Pass

The KB5052094 update is now live in the Release Preview channel.

Microsoft has been pushing for Xbox Game Pass, and a recent Windows 11 beta build makes it easier for you to recommend your peers to get a hold of the subscription.

The Redmond tech giant recently shipped the KB5052094 update (Windows 11 Build 22631.4969) to the Release Preview channel, the closest to a stable launch.

The company says that some Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers on Windows 11 may see a new referral card on the Settings home page, allowing them to invite friends and family to try PC Game Pass for free. The card only appears if eligible and signed in with a Microsoft account.

Last year, the KB5039302 update for Windows 11 introduced the Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings app, a feature previously tested in insider channels. This card lets you explore PC Game Pass subscription options directly from Settings.

But it’s not a weird business decision at all. After all, Xbox Game Pass has contributed a lot to Microsoft’s earnings, especially with the addition of Xbox Cloud Gaming that’s available for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Still from the KB5052094-related news, Microsoft also brings a lot of new tidbits here and there, including the ability to share files from a taskbar jump list and learn more about the lock screen and Windows Spotlight images.

There are also a lot of File Explorer improvements, fixes for Narrator functions, and minor bug fixes that are included in this update.