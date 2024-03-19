Microsoft makes Edge's 'Circle to Copilot' visually similar to Android's 'Circle to Search'

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft Edge’s Circle to Copilot feature, which allows users to search for information on a webpage by circling text or images, has received an update on Edge Canary. This update introduces a new animation that plays when activating the feature with a keyboard shortcut.

It was seen on X, posted by Leopeva64.

Visually, new animation involves a motion that flows from the bottom of the screen to the top, along with a translucent filter with color applied while awaiting user selection and bears resemblance to the activation process of a similar feature called Circle to Search, available on Google Pixel 8 and Samsung S24 series.

Microsoft has also introduced a feature called “Screenshot to Copilot.” Instead of circling text or images directly on the screen, users can now capture screenshots and draw a circle around the desired element using the right mouse button. This specific image selection will be sent to Windows Copilot.

However, the activation methods differ, with Google opting for an on-screen circle gesture and Microsoft requiring a specific action within the screenshot tool.

This seems to be a clear collaborative process between Microsoft and Google, or at least Windows and Android, possibly to rival Apple’s ecosystem after having painting functionalities like Phone Link and Link to Windows and Quick Share.