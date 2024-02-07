First look of Quick Share's Windows app

by Devesh Beri 

Google has updated its file-sharing app for Windows, Nearby Share, to align with its Android offering, renaming it “Quick Share from Google” and sporting a new icon. This move brings consistency to the cross-platform sharing experience but doesn’t signify an immediate merger with Samsung’s Quick Share app. The screenshot is revealed by 9to5Google.

Here is what is changed:

  • Name and icon: The app is now officially called “Quick Share from Google,” mirroring the branding on Android. The double helix logo has been replaced with a more generic icon featuring two arrows arranged in a circle.
  • Functionality remains unchanged: Despite the rebranding, the app’s functionality remains unchanged. Users can still share files between their Windows PCs and Android devices within proximity using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
  • The update doesn’t touch the default download location for received files, which remains the “Downloads” folder. Users can manually change this folder if desired.
  • Version and availability: The update arrives with version 1.0.1444.0, although the official download page may not reflect the new name immediately.

It’s important to note that this update doesn’t signify a merging of functionalities with Samsung’s Quick Share app. While both share the same name now, they remain separate entities. Samsung previously announced that a true merger wouldn’t happen until Q3 of 2024. 

