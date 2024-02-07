First look of Quick Share's Windows app

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google has updated its file-sharing app for Windows, Nearby Share, to align with its Android offering, renaming it “Quick Share from Google” and sporting a new icon. This move brings consistency to the cross-platform sharing experience but doesn’t signify an immediate merger with Samsung’s Quick Share app. The screenshot is revealed by 9to5Google.

Here is what is changed:

Name and icon: The app is now officially called “Quick Share from Google,” mirroring the branding on Android. The double helix logo has been replaced with a more generic icon featuring two arrows arranged in a circle.

The app is now officially called “Quick Share from Google,” mirroring the branding on Android. The double helix logo has been replaced with a more generic icon featuring two arrows arranged in a circle. Functionality remains unchanged: Despite the rebranding, the app’s functionality remains unchanged. Users can still share files between their Windows PCs and Android devices within proximity using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Despite the rebranding, the app’s functionality remains unchanged. Users can still share files between their Windows PCs and Android devices within proximity using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The update doesn’t touch the default download location for received files, which remains the “Downloads” folder. Users can manually change this folder if desired.

Version and availability: The update arrives with version 1.0.1444.0, although the official download page may not reflect the new name immediately.

It’s important to note that this update doesn’t signify a merging of functionalities with Samsung’s Quick Share app. While both share the same name now, they remain separate entities. Samsung previously announced that a true merger wouldn’t happen until Q3 of 2024.