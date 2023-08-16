Microsoft Loop gets Jira and Trello integrations

Microsoft Loop is a new collaborative service that combines flexible canvas with portable components that move freely and stay in sync across Microsoft 365 apps. Microsoft Loop is available on iOS, Android and web. Recently, Microsoft released the official Microsoft Loop app for Windows PCs.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced Jira and Trello integrations in Microsoft Loop. With these new integrations, Loop users can now manage projects by updating their Jira and Trello boards without leaving the Loop app.

With Trello integration, you can add a Trello board to your Loop page. You can also drag and drop cards across swim lanes, add or change members and due dates and share your board as a Loop component. And the changes you made in Loop or on Trello will sync in real time.

Microsoft Loop will soon get more such integrations in the near future.