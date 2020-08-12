Microsoft is still looking to expand its family of Xbox Game Studios development teams as it moves into the next-generation.

Microsoft revealed their plans to further expand the Xbox Game Studios collection of developers in their latest Securities and Exchanges commissions filling.

Picked up by Twitter user Klobrille, the report claims that Microsoft is currently preparing to “invest in new gaming studios and content to expand our IP roadmap and leverage new content creators.”

Microsoft’s SEC filling specifically claims that the upcoming acquisitions of new Xbox Game Studios developers is tied into the internal growth of their video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

“These unique gaming experiences are the cornerstone of Xbox Game Pass,” Microsoft wrote.

In its official annual report for the current fiscal year to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Microsoft prepares investors to "continue to invest in new gaming studios and content to expand our IP roadmap and leverage new content creators."

Microsoft has already acquired a bunch of new development studios in the couple of years, all of whom are currently working on titles for Xbox Game Pass. From Hellblade developer Ninja Theory to the RPG masterminds at Obsidian Entertainment, Microsoft has garnered a sizable collection of developers.