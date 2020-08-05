Man of Madan, Final Fantasy 7 and more coming to Game Pass

Microsoft has revealed a host of new Game Pass games for both console and PC subscribers.

Coming soon to a download queue near you dates: https://t.co/mWZu1qN1UI pic.twitter.com/8JZUIR5CWH — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 5, 2020

Game Pass PC & Console:

It Lurks Below

It Lurks Below is an action-oriented, survival RPG in a randomly generated world. Fight through the massive underground dungeon, customize your character with random items and find out what evil lurks below.

Xeno Crisis

Xeno Crisis is an arena shooter in which up to two players enter a ravaged research outpost to confront an alien menace and get out alive! Run and gun your way through thousands of adversaries as you search for the source of the deadly alien outbreak.

Trailmakers

Build a car, a plane, a boat or maybe a… carplaneboat? With Trailmakers intuitive builder, it is as easy as snapping together real building blocks. Take your machines on dangerous exploration missions, breakneck rally races, or go to the sandbox and build that hovercraft you have always dreamt about.

Final Fantasy VII

The world has fallen under the dominion of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a sinister corporation that has monopolized the planet’s very life force as Mako energy. In the urban megalopolis of Midgar, an anti-Shinra rebel group calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their campaign of resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the rebels, unaware that he will be drawn into an epic battle for the fate of the planet, while having to come to terms with his own lost past.

UnderMine

Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets, one peasant at a time! UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike that blends combat and dungeon crawling with rpg-like progression. Mine gold, die, upgrade yourself, and try again! Discover hundreds of items including relics, potions, blessings, and curses that all combo and stack for a new experience every run. Challenge dangerous bosses and rescue helpful characters that provide new upgrades for your adventure. Decipher the cryptic messages of the Undermine’s residents and unfold the mystery at the heart of the dungeon.

Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, cinematic horror games. Each game features a brand new story, setting and characters, with a fully branching narrative. In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip. As the day unfolds, and a storm rolls in, their trip soon changes into something much more sinister. Who will live, who will die? It’s all down to you.

Read our review here.

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis is an action/adventure that tears its way through Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of DARKSIDERS before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman STRIFE, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise.

Read our review here.

Source