Microsoft Lists is now available as iPad optimized app

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced a new service called Microsoft Lists. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced the preview of Microsoft Lists iOS app. In January, Microsoft announced the release of Microsoft Lists app in Apple App Store. Now, Microsoft has expanded device support on iOS to now include iPad.

With the new Microsoft Lists app optimized for iPad, you can easily search for lists, list items, and access favorite and recent lists from the home screen. Lists app also works great in portrait and landscape modes.

In this update, Microsoft has enabled support for conditional access related to Intune app protection policy in addition to other bug fixes and stability improvements. You can download the updated app here from App Store.

Source: Microsoft